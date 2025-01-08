In a 1st high level engagement with Taliban, foreign secy meets Afghan's FM

India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri, on Wednesday, met acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai.In the meeting, Misri underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan citizens and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.The meeting follows India's recent condemnation of Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, accusing Pakistan of its habitual practice of blaming neighbours for its internal challenges.