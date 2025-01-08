In a 1st high level engagement with Taliban, foreign secy meets Afghan's FM

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In the meeting, India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries

Vikram Misri
The meeting comes days after India condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan saying that it's Pakistan's old practice to blame its neighbours for its internal failures. | Photo: X
Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri, on Wednesday, met acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai.  In the meeting, Misri underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan citizens and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.   The meeting follows India's recent condemnation of Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, accusing Pakistan of its habitual practice of blaming neighbours for its internal challenges.
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

