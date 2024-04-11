In a first, India posts defence attaches to African states, Philippines

India has initiated the deployment of military and defence attaches to numerous new countries, marking a significant step in broadening strategic partnerships with key regions worldwide while also advancing arms exports.

On Wednesday, government sources said that as many as 15-16 new attaches from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) are now being posted to countries such as Poland, Armenia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines after "some rationalisation" by cutting down the number of military officials posted at the large missions in Russia, the UK and France.

A source said, "Some of them have already joined their new posts. In the next phase, 10 entirely new defence wings will be created in different countries, with a particular focus on nations to which arms can be exported."

A focal point of interest lies in Africa, aligning with the intensified military engagement on the continent where China has significantly expanded its strategic presence. In addition to ongoing combat drills, military collaborations, and training initiatives with African nations, India is actively pursuing the export of indigenous Tejas fighters, Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and Akash air defence missile systems to strengthen regional security.

India had also worked hard to induct the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during her presidency of the grouping last year.

Among other African countries such as Tanzania, Mozambique and Ivory Coast, the small but strategically-located Djibouti will also get an Indian defence attache now. Coincidentally, China established its inaugural overseas base in Djibouti, located in the Horn of Africa, in August 2017. Since then, it has been pursuing the establishment of supplementary logistical hubs stretching from the eastern coast of Africa to the Malacca Strait within the Indian Ocean Region.

Armenia, a former Soviet republic, has emerged prominently as a destination for arms exports. Deals have been finalised for Pinaka rockets, Akash missiles, ammunition, and similar items, some even amid its conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. "A defence attaché is especially being posted to Armenia for the first time," the source said.

In response to China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea, India has been progressively strengthening military relations with ASEAN nations. This effort materialised in January 2022 with the signing of a $375 million contract for three anti-ship coastal batteries of BrahMos missiles with the Philippines.

India wants this initial BrahMos export deal to pave the way for similar agreements with the Philippines, as well as with other ASEAN members such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

Furthermore, India is actively seeking to export the single-engine Tejas fighter to countries such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Argentina, and Egypt. However, India's attempt to sell it to Malaysia faced a setback last year, as the Royal Malaysian Air Force opted for the South Korean supersonic fighter KAI FA-50 manufactured by Korean Aerospace Industries.