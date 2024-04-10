Construction of Indian Navy's fleet support ships begin at HSL, Vizag

In a ceremony redolent with the spirit of "atmanirbhar bharat" (self-reliant India), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam held a "steel cutting ceremony" on Wednesday for the first of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) it is building for the Indian Navy.

These five 44,000-tonne vessels will be the first-of-their-kind to be built in India by an Indian Shipyard. This project is expected to generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh man-days over a period of eight years.

HSL, Visakhapatnam will build the five FSS at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved this acquisition on 16 August 2023.

The terms of the contract require the ships to be delivered to the Indian Navy, commencing in mid-2027.

On induction, the FSSs’ capability for replenishment of fleet warships at sea will bolster the navy’s blue water capabilities. The FSS ships will carry and supply the fighting warships with large quantities of fuel, water, ammunition, and stores.

This will enable the navy to carry out prolonged operations for extended durations without returning to harbour, thus enhancing the Fleet’s strategic reach and mobility.

As a secondary role, the FSS ships will be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, such as evacuating personnel from emergency situations. This would also enable the quick delivery of relief material at the site of natural calamities.

The Indian Navy has always maintained such a capability, enabling it to respond to disaster situations such as the Indian Ocean tsunami on December 2004.

"With a completely indigenous design and sourcing of the majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this shipbuilding project will boost the Indian shipbuilding industry. It is also in consonance with the Government of India (GoI) initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Make in India and Make for the World," stated the MoD on Wednesday.