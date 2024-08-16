Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In call to PM Modi, Mohd Yunus assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

This is the first conversation between Modi and Yunus after he assumed the responsibility following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, assuring protection, safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities in his country.

Modi said in a post on X that he reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.

He said, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

The prime minister had in his Independence Day address on Thursday voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there will become normal soon," he had said.

"In particular, the concerns of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants that the neighbouring country marches on the path of peace and prosperity," Modi had said.


First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

