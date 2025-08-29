Japan will invest 10 trillion yen in India over next decade: PM Modi

Japan is set to invest 10 trillion yen (about $67 billion) in India over the next decade to strengthen partnerships across a range of sectors, including defence, technology, and critical minerals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday at an event in Tokyo hosted by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

The announcement followed talks between the two leaders during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo on August 29–30.

“Today, we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We have set a roadmap for the next decade,” Modi said. “We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment from Japan in India over the next ten years.”

ALSO READ: Capital doesn't just grow in India, it multiplies: PM Modi to Japan Inc Bilateral partnership and global stability Modi emphasised that the partnership between the two countries was significant not only for India and Japan but also for global peace and stability. “We both agree that as two major economies and vibrant democracies, our partnership is very important not only for our two countries, but also for global peace and stability. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world,” he said. ALSO READ: PM Modi likely to secure deal for E10 bullet trains during Japan visit

Building on previous investment targets The new goal builds on the earlier target of 5 trillion yen in public and private investment and financing from Japan to India, agreed in 2022. Both sides noted progress towards the existing figure and committed to doubling investment flows. The two leaders reviewed cooperation in technology, climate change, tourism, industrial capital goods and small businesses, and signed new agreements in these areas. Ishiba said Japanese firms could expand supply chains in India and called for continued regulatory reforms to improve the business environment. Modi acknowledged Japan’s contribution to job creation and innovation in India and said further reforms would be introduced to attract more investment.

ALSO READ: Japan to fund $400 million bamboo biofuel refinery project in India Semiconductors, high-speed rain, MSMEs in focus Launch of the India–Japan Economic Security Initiative to secure supply chains and boost cooperation in semiconductors, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and clean energy. The also agreed upon bilateral efforts to support Japan Industrial Townships (JITs), and cooperation in stregethening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), logistics, textiles, automotives, and industrial capital goods under the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP). Ongoing collaboration on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail with plans to introduce Japanese Shinkansen E10 series technology in the early 2030s.

Continued cooperation on Defence Both the nations also adopted a Joint Seclaration on Security Cooperation elevating bilateral defence ties. Both India and Japan also asserted on continued collaboration on defence equipment and technology with a push for concrete outcomes, India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Expanding on military cooperation, India also welcomes the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s (JMSDF) participation in MILAN exercise, a multi-lateral exercise hosted by India, as well as the participation of the Japanese team in exercise Tarang Shakti, the first multilateral exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force, the MEA said.

On science, tech, and innovation Modi and Ishiba also announced the launch of Japan-India artificial intelligence (AI) Cooperation Initiative, which is aimed at deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence, including Large Language Models (LLMs), establishing platforms for exchange between industry and academia, supporting joint research projects, and facilitating the development and operations of data centers in India, the ministry said. PM Modi also invited Ishiba to attend the AI Impact Summit, which will be hosted by India on February 19-20, 2026. Clean energy and climate The two leaders also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Joint Crediting Mechanism, which aims to facilitate the diffusion of decarbonising technologies, products, systems, and infrastructure, promoting Japanese investment in India and India’s sustainable development.