India asks UN human rights office to seek answers from Pakistan on PoK

India has asked the UN human rights body when it will issue a report seeking answers from Pakistan on steps taken to alleviate its concerns on the dire situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including investigations into killings and internet restrictions.

First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, Anuj Swarup, delivered India's statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee in the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday.

Swarup referred to detailed statements made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the PoK situation that had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into killings that occurred at the hands of the armed forces and security forces.

The statements had also called for detained leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee to have access to legal representation and their families, and had called for due process and fair trial. They had further urged lifting restrictions on internet access throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and for meaningful political dialogue to address grievances of local population. "When can we expect OHCHR to issue a report on the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan on this? Pakistan would do well to look inwards and reflect on how such rights are not being enjoyed in its large part, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and for that matter, in Rawalakot, which is under its illegal occupation," Swarup said.

In July this year, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month. He had noted that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, had reportedly been killed since June ahead of the vote for the Legislative Assembly on July 27. The high commissioner had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that had occurred due to the unrest. He also expressed concerns over the internet cutoff and urged authorities to ensure full access throughout the territory. Swarup noted that the OHCHR has an approach of "extreme selectivity".

"Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood as well as in the west have gone uncommented. Needless to say, such double standards contribute to loss of trust in multilateralism and the work of OHCHR," he said. Swarup said India's freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi stood for non-violence and equality, which also shaped the country's Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights to every citizen. "Indian citizens exercise rights subject to maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available for redressal of any grievance," he said. As a member of the UN Human Rights Council, India has engaged constructively on various contemporary issues by contributing to discussions and will continue to work with the High Commissioner and OHCHR in a "spirit of trust and partnership without selectivity and double standards", he added.