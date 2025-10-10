India, Aus collaborating on sonar tech; talks on for quantum, AI: Rajnath

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Australia’s Defence Science & Technology Group are collaborating on naval sensors to detect underwater threats, while discussions are progressing in areas such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, information warfare, and other advanced science and technology domains, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, while addressing the inaugural India–Australia Defence Industry Business Round Table in Sydney on the concluding day of his two-day official visit to Australia.

Singh also welcomed Australia’s proposal for a reciprocal provision of defence articles and services memorandum of understanding, which would facilitate the exchange of supplies and services between the two countries’ defence forces. “We welcome this initiative. Importantly, Australia has identified India as a Top Tier Partner, removing certain regulatory barriers to enable easier technology sharing. This is a testament to the trust and confidence that bind us,” he added.

Addressing the round table, Singh invited Australian companies to co-develop and co-produce high-end systems — including propulsion technologies, autonomous underwater vehicles, flight simulators, and advanced materials. He emphasised that such ventures could contribute to building interoperable platforms aligned with the strategic objectives of both countries. Singh added that the DRDO and Australia’s Defence Science & Technology Group were already collaborating on towed array sensors — a sonar detection technology in which long cables embedded with hydrophones or other acoustic sensors are towed behind a vessel. By distancing the sensors from the vessel’s own noise, such systems enable longer-range detection of underwater sounds. However, he noted that the defence industrial partnership between the two countries still holds untapped potential, and stressed that Friday’s round table could play a significant role in unlocking it.

Emphasising that India was ready to be a trusted partner, Singh urged Australia to leverage the country’s shipbuilding capabilities, manufacturing base, and expanding ecosystem of private-sector innovators and start-ups. “Our shipyards have a proven track record in building and maintaining a wide range of naval platforms. Indian yards can offer refit, mid-life upgrades, and maintenance services to the Royal Australian Navy and vessels under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Programme,” he added. Expanding on naval collaboration, Singh highlighted significant opportunities for co-production of naval vessels and sub-systems. He also pointed to joint research and development (R&D) in autonomous systems and green shipbuilding technologies as promising areas of cooperation. By diversifying supply chains, building joint capacities, and investing in innovation, he added, the two countries could help shape a resilient, secure, and self-reliant Indo-Pacific. “I invite the Australian business community to invest, collaborate, and innovate with India. Together, we can develop cutting-edge technologies, build advanced platforms, and ensure that our industries are not just suppliers, but strategic enablers of peace and security in the region,” said Singh.

Underscoring that the round table was a declaration of intent to make India and Australia natural allies in business, industry and innovation, Singh said, “Under the banner of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2020, we stand at a pivotal juncture to re-position our defence relations, not merely as partners, but as co-creators of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” Underscoring that Australia excels in niche technologies such as quantum systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, and advanced maritime surveillance, Singh noted that India, in turn, brings vast manufacturing scale, software prowess, and indigenous strengths in shipbuilding, missile systems, and space technologies.