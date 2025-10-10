US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are kick-starting a six-day visit to India this week.
The US State Department said this on Friday.
"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14," it said.
It said Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.
"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the US state department said in a readout.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
