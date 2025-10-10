Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14, US State department said

United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region (Photo:PTI)
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are kick-starting a six-day visit to India this week.

The US State Department said this on Friday.

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14," it said.

It said Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the US state department said in a readout.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

