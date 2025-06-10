India supports balanced and ambitious EU FTA, says EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India supports the goal of concluding an "ambitious and balanced" India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. External Affairs Ministeron Tuesday said India supports the goal of concluding an "ambitious and balanced" India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. He also said the India-Pakistan conflict should not be seen from the prism of one between two nation states but as one between “India and Terroristan”. Currently on a visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar addressed a joint press briefing in Brussels with High Representative of the EU Kaja Kallas. He said that stabilising and de-risking the world economy is a strategic priority for India, which includes building more resilient, and reliable supply chains, building trust and transparency in digital interactions.

The external affairs minister said creating stronger technological and economic partnerships between major players has acquired even greater value. “It is with that perspective that we support the goal of concluding an ambitious and balanced India-EU FTA by the end of the year,” Jaishankar said. He also called for an early meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. To a question on the recent India-Pakistan conflict, the external affairs minister said the conflict is not between two states per se, “but actually a response to the threat and to the practise of terrorism”. “I would urge you to not think of it as India-Pakistan (conflict), but think of it as India-Terroristan.”

Jaishankar said that there must be zero tolerance to terrorism in all its forms, and in that context it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. He said it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter. Jaishankar also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and praised her “strong condemnation” of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism. During the meeting, Jaishankar and von der Leyen discussed efforts to deepen the India-EU partnership. “(We) Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity and security for both our regions,” Jaishankar posted on X.

In her post on X, Von der Leyen said, “The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger.” “We’re working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious FTA, tech & innovation and security & defence. I look forward to adopting it with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi at our next Summit.” ALSO READ: In a first, India to standardise air conditioner temperature at 20-28°C In June 2022, India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on Geographical Indications after a gap of over eight years. The negotiations stalled in 2013 due to differences over the level of opening up of the markets.

On February 28, the Indian Prime Minister and European Commission chief agreed to seal the much-awaited free trade deal by the end of this year. Jaishankar also called on Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever and King Philippe of Belgium. In another post on X, the external affairs minister said it was “good to meet” David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Sandro Gozi, Chair of the Delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, and Greek parliamentarian Nikos Papandreou. During his week-long tour of Europe, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of the European Union and France to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India’s policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.