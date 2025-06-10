Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Germany sees 30% rise in Indian student applications amid US visa issues

Germany sees 30% rise in Indian student applications amid US visa issues

Applications to German universities have surged 30% in recent months, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann citing Germany's appeal amid uncertainty over US student visa rules

This comes even as Germany is looking to emerge as a premier education hub in Europe, with Indian students in its sight. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Applications from Indian students to German universities have risen by over 30 per cent over the last couple of months, amid rising uncertainty regarding United States’ (US) visa policies in the minds of students wanting to pursue higher education abroad.
 
Germany’s Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said that currently over 50,000 Indian students are studying in German universities, with the number expected to rise in the coming years.
 
This comes even as Germany is looking to emerge as a premier education hub in Europe, with Indian students in its sight.
 
“Visa problems in some countries give a good opportunity to Indian students to look towards Germany for higher education,” he said.
 
 
However, several German university executives told Business Standard that while the application numbers have gone up, many may not be good enough to be accepted there.
 
“It has to be said though that we want quality, as you have to be very good in your application and then only the university will accept your application,” an executive representing a German university told Business Standard on the sidelines of the event.
 
Commenting on the future of this collaboration on education, Katya Lasch, director of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), told Business Standard that while German public universities are not currently looking to set up campuses in India, they would want to work towards increasing collaboration with Indian institutes in terms of student exchanges and joint degree programmes.
 
She added that there is an interest from a couple of private universities in setting up campuses as part of their business model. “However, German public universities do not share that model, as it is very expensive to go offshore,” Lasch explained.
 
Lasch added that there is, however, a trend of Indian and German universities going for double and joint degree programmes. This would include students starting the degree in India and then maybe going on to finalise the programme in Germany.
 
Ackermann added that Germany is also aiming to provide a safe application process for Indians wanting to study in technical and non-technical courses, quipping that Germany does not intend to check the applicants’ social media during the process.
 
“We feel that Germany has been a reliable partner for Indian students for a long time,” he said.
 
Asking Indian students to be careful of agencies that may be working for some private universities, Ackermann said that such colleges may not provide a high-quality education compared to public universities.
 
“We are seeing agencies in India aggressively recruiting students for some non-German private colleges coming from third countries such as Poland and Italy, which charge high fees and do not produce a German diploma after the end of graduation,” he added.
 
Calling language a non-issue, Ackermann said that many technical courses are being taught in English, with the self-use of German being encouraged.
 
While there is a need for skilled labour in the artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT) segments in Germany, the country is also looking for people from non-technical backgrounds as well.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

