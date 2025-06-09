Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai elevated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) post

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has been promoted to the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), a key position within the Indian Army’s top leadership. Meanwhile, all operational verticals continue to report to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Security).

Lt Gen Ghai will also retain his current responsibility as Director General of Military Operations, managing the critical operational aspects of the Army simultaneously.

Lt Gen Ghai lauds India’s strong air defence

Following Operation Sindoor , Lt Gen Ghai praised India’s comprehensive air defence system, emphasising that Pakistan had no chance of breaching it to strike at Indian airfields and logistic hubs.

Speaking at a press briefing, Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the distinctive combination of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, air defence weapons, and electronic warfare capabilities that form the backbone of India's defensive arsenal. "In our inventory, we have a unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare, and that is why you saw when Pakistan air force attacked our airfield and logistic installation on May 9 and 10, they failed to breach this strong air defence grid," Lt Gen Ghai said.

He further explained, “You can see how many layers, counters, unmanned aerial systems, behind that shoulder-fired weapons and our vintage air defence weapons and in the last our modern air defence weapons system. There was no chance that Pakistan could've broken our multi-layered defence system and targeted our airfield and logistic installation.” Drawing a comparison to a legendary Australian cricket bowling partnership, Lt Gen Ghai illustrated how India’s layered air defence system efficiently neutralises threats. “Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb — ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must,’” he said.