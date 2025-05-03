India bars Pakistani vessels, stops its own ships from docking in Pakistan

In another strong step following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports. At the same time, Indian-flagged vessels have been prohibited from docking at ports in Pakistan.

The restrictions come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. The ministry said the decision was taken to protect Indian maritime infrastructure, cargo, and national interests.

The order has been issued under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which aims “to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests.”

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan,” the ministry stated.

It added that the order has been imposed in the interest of “safety of Indian assets, cargo, and connected infrastructure,” and to support the long-term objectives of Indian shipping. Any exemption, it said, would be “examined and decided on a case-to-case basis.”

Also Read

Broader sanctions against Pakistan

India has already taken significant steps in response to the attack and Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. These include:

- Closure of the Wagah-Attari trade route, the only land-based commercial crossing between the two nations.

- Reduction in High Commission staffing levels between India and Pakistan.