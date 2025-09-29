India-Bhutan to build ₹4,033 cr cross-border rail links: Foreign Secretary

Benefits of the project
Kokrajhar-Gelephu (Assam)
- Investment: ₹3,456 crore
- Length: 69 km
- Construction: 4 years
- First set of rail link projects in Bhutan
- Facilitate the movement of people and goods
- Help Gelephu's development as a mindfulness city
Banarhat-Samtse (West Bengal)
- Investment: ₹577 crore
- Length: 20 km
- Construction: 3 years
- Better economic and employment opportunities for people in the region
- Samtse is being developed as an industrial town by the Bhutan government
Relationship of exceptional trust
India's role in Bhutan's modernisation
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app