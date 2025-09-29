India-Bhutan to build ₹4,033 cr cross-border rail links: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday announced two new rail links, Kokrajhar-Gelephu (Assam) and Banarhat-Samtse (West Bengal), spanning 89 kilometres between India and Bhutan, at a cost of ₹4,033 crore. ALSO READ: Adani Power, Druk Green to build 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan "There is a major new initiative between India and Bhutan on the establishment of rail connectivity between our two countries," the foreign secretary said at a joint press conference in New Delhi with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The two governments have agreed to establish two cross-border rail links between Banarhat and Samtse and Kokrajhar and Gelephu. This will be the first set of rail connectivity projects with Bhutan. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be formally signed later today in New Delhi on the occasion of the visit of the Bhutanese Foreign Secretary," he added.

Benefits of the project Here are the key details, investment figures, and benefits of these projects: Kokrajhar-Gelephu (Assam) Investment: ₹3,456 crore

Length: 69 km

Construction: 4 years

First set of rail link projects in Bhutan

Facilitate the movement of people and goods

Help Gelephu's development as a mindfulness city Banarhat-Samtse (West Bengal) Investment: ₹577 crore

Length: 20 km

Construction: 3 years

Better economic and employment opportunities for people in the region

Samtse is being developed as an industrial town by the Bhutan government Relationship of exceptional trust Misri further stressed that the two nations share a relationship of exceptional trust, mutual respect and understanding. "This is a relationship that is rooted in cultural and civilisational ties, people-to-people relations and our shared security interests," he said.