India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday sharply reacted to Canada’s “baseless” allegations against Indian diplomats, stating that the Justin Trudeau administration failed to act on New Delhi’s intelligence regarding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.





ALSO READ: 'Trudeau is lying': Canada Oppn leader Poilievre on PM's recent testimony In a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Canada had not acted on India's security-related information about the gang. "They have taken no action so far, which are our core concerns. There is a political motive behind it, which you know... No action has been taken on our security concerns," Jaiswal said.

What did Canada allege in fresh charges?



1) This statement came days after Canada doubled down on its earlier allegations against India over the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar . On Monday, Canadian officials led by Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats in Canada were involved in “serious criminal activity” on Canadian soil and were targeting pro-Khalistan supporters using organised crime networks. Nijjar was killed in June 2023.

India - Canada diplomatic row explained:

2) In a press conference, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they believed that Indian diplomats were connected with the Bishnoi gang to execute criminal activities in Canada. In response, India slammed Canada for making “baseless” allegations and not providing any evidence to support their claims, despite multiple requests from New Delhi.

3) The incident also led to the mutual expulsion of top diplomats from both countries, marking a new low in India-Canada relations. On Wednesday, India again condemned Trudeau for being solely responsible for damaging ties with India, after the Canadian Prime Minister testified before a Commission of Inquiry, admitting that his allegations against India were based only on intelligence, not evidence.

4) A day later, the Ministry of External Affairs held a press conference, in which Jaiswal said that India has made 26 extradition requests to Canada over the last decade, which remain pending.

5) Following Trudeau’s testimony, the Ministry of External Affairs said that his remarks had only confirmed India’s position that Canada had not provided any evidence to back their accusations.

Impact on India-US relations?

6) Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions with Canada, India also faced difficulties with the United States after its Justice Department charged an Indian Research and Analysis Wing official in connection with an alleged plot to kill wanted terrorist and Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India has rejected the charges linked to the Pannun case.

7) The official, identified as Vikas Yadav, 39, was employed by the Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the Research and Analysis Wing, according to federal prosecutors. Yadav, who is said to be a former employee, was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is currently on the run, prosecutors said.

8) The United States had also charged an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, in the same case last year. He was extradited from the Czech Republic to the US.

9) After the latest Canada row, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said that India was cooperating with the Pannun case. However, he added that the US supported Canada on the Nijjar killing, noting that India had chosen not to cooperate with Canada in the investigation.

10) The development occurred a few days after a high-level Indian inquiry team was sent to the US to assist with the investigation.