India, China reach agreement on LAC patrolling; border row may ease now

India and China have reached a consensus on patrolling activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.

Misri revealed that both Indian and Chinese negotiators had been in communication over the past few weeks to resolve outstanding issues. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agreement involves patrolling arrangements in the Depsang and Demchok areas, according to news agency PTI.

"Indian and Chinese negotiators have been in regular contact over the past few weeks," Misri stated during a special briefing a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kazan, Russia, to participate in the BRICS Summit.

Misri added that New Delhi and Beijing have arrived at an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC, which will lead to disengagement. He went on to say, "We will be taking the next steps on this."

Misri said, "As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks, an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border area and this is leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

More From This Section

While no official confirmation has been provided, PTI reported that there is speculation that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

In a previous meeting held in August, India and China had reportedly discussed maintaining peace and stability along the LAC. Both sides had also agreed to intensify contact via both diplomatic and military channels to resolve the lingering disputes.

Monday's announcement comes after reports in late September that India and China had made "significant progress" in addressing unresolved issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Back then, it was reported that the development could ultimately enable Indian forces to regain access to certain patrolling points along the LAC that had previously been inaccessible due to restrictions imposed by China.

Discussions were reported to have also considered a solution that would reflect both nations' positions prior to April 2020 while also addressing other concerns, such as those in Arunachal Pradesh.

An Indian Express report, citing unnamed sources, had mentioned that Indian troops -- who had been unable to access certain patrolling points along the LAC due to Chinese presence or buffer zones created during disengagement -- might regain access to those locations. However, it was not immediately known to what extent Monday's announcement will facilitate the Indian Army's return to LAC patrolling points barred by China.

(With agency input)