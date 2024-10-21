Police Commemoration Day 2024: History, significance, and other details

India observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the police officers who lost their lives in an ambush laid by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. The day is commemorated annually on October 21 and serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication displayed by police personnel. India observes Police Commemoration Day to honour the courage and sacrifice made by police personnel to defend their motherland. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Police Commemoration Day 2024: History Chinese troops assaulted 10 Indian police officers who were on duty at Hot Springs in Aksai Chin on October 21, 1959, when the tensions along the India-China border were high. When the police officers were fired upon without provocation, they were on a reconnaissance mission.

The assault had resulted in several deaths with many personnel injured. On November 13, 1959, 23 days after the incident, the bodies of the fallen personnel were returned to the Indian side, which were then cremated with full military honours.

The Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police decided in January 1960 to mark October 21 as Police Commemoration Day in remembrance of these courageous police officers who gave their lives and to honour all police officers serving the country both domestically and abroad.

What is the significance of Police Commemoration Day?

On Police Commemoration Day, we honour the sacrifices made by policemen nationwide and pay tribute to these brave people. The day draws attention to how police officers put themselves in danger while performing their duties and risk their lives every day to protect citizens and uphold law and order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to the country on this day in 2018. The memorial's three primary components include a police museum that shows the development of Indian policing throughout history, a Wall of Valour that lists the names of martyred policemen, and a symbol of strength and resilience from the Basha attack scene. It serves as a place where people gather to honour both citizens and police officers.

Police Commemoration Day 2024: Celebrations

Police memorials nationwide host celebrations on Police Commemoration Day. The policemen who gave their lives to protect India and manage law and order are honoured by senior police officials, ministers, and other dignitaries. The day serves as a reminder of the commitment, bravery, and selflessness of police forces who work in difficult environments, frequently at considerable personal danger.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a number of other dignitaries will attend the event today. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have organised a number of events to mark the day, including community-based events like blood donation drives, essay contests, motorcycle parades, etc.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at a programme conducted in Lucknow on Police Commemoration Day on Monday, “On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to all the martyred police personnel. This supreme sacrifice of our brave police personnel will continue to inspire us to move forward on the path of duty with full devotion, dedication and a sense of responsibility...The police force has made a significant contribution in conducting the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya as well as the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 peacefully".

“...Two brave policemen of Uttar Pradesh Police are also included among the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their duty in the year 2023-24,” he further added.