India seeks action against 8 gangsters in Canada with Khalistan, ISI ties

India has reportedly requested action against eight gangsters based in Canada, who are linked to Khalistani terrorism and separatism, and have alleged connections with Pakistani agents.

Among the names listed by India are Sandeep Singh Sidhu, Arshdeep Singh Gill, and Lakhbir Singh, all of whom are allegedly involved in crimes ranging from extortion to terrorism, with their actions raising serious concerns about cross-border criminal activity, reported The Economic Times on Sunday.





The Indian government has reportedly sought action against these individuals, with a specific focus on their ties to Khalistani terrorism and separatism, and their suspected connections with Pakistani operatives.

Who are these Canada-based gangsters?

One of the key individuals India is seeking action against is Sandeep Singh Sidhu, who is currently employed by the Canada Border Service Agency, according to the report.





Kaur reportedly has close connections with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



Sidhu recently attained the rank of 'superintendent', with sources telling the newspaper that he has links to pro-Khalistan terrorists like Lakhbir Singh Rode and US-based Gurjot Kaur, who claims to be the widow of Harmeet Singh, leader of the Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Kaur reportedly has close connections with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, is another key figure. He is reportedly skilled in motivating youth to engage in criminal activities in India. The Punjab Police has already issued a lookout circular against him.

Another name on the list, Charanjit Singh, also known as Rinku Randhawa, is a gangster and pro-Khalistan radical involved in over 25 criminal cases, including charges of murder and extortion.

Ramandeep Singh, brother of incarcerated gangster Gagan Judge of the Jaipal Bhullar Gang, is also among those on the list.





Then there is Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa, who has been identified as the mastermind behind two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attacks, one targeting the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali and the other aimed at the Sirhali Police Station in Punjab.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Sukhdul Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, a wanted gangster in Punjab with over 30 criminal cases against him, is also on the list. The Punjab Police has also issued a lookout circular for him.

26 extradition requests pending with Canada

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that India had provided Canadian authorities with security information on members of several criminal gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested the arrest of these individuals. Despite these efforts, no action has been taken, added the MEA.





The MEA statement came after diplomatic tensions between India and Canada intensified. Earlier last week, Canadian officials accused the Bishnoi gang of targeting Khalistan dissidents in Canada at the behest of New Delhi. India has categorically denied these allegations.

During a press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed out that at least 26 extradition requests from India, sent over the last decade or more, were still pending with Canadian authorities.

"There are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian side, these are over the last decade or more. Along with that, there are several provisional arrest requests, which are also pending with the Canadian side, of certain criminals," said Jaiswal, adding, "We had shared security related information with the Canadian government regarding gang members, including those of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested them to arrest them (criminals)... So far, no action has been taken by the Canadian side on our request."







Jaiswal went on to say, "We find it really strange that now people who we wanted to be deported or action to be taken (against)... we are being told that the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming the Indian side for crimes committed by these people in Canada."

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada hit a fresh low on Monday last week, following New Delhi's decision to withdraw its high commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other diplomats and officials. New Delhi also expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

The escalation came after Ottawa told New Delhi of its intention to question Indian diplomats -- describing them as 'persons of interest' -- as part of its investigation into the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.