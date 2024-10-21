Gagangir terror attack: LG directs immediate financial help for victims

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday directed Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home Department, J & K) to immediately extend financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of Gagangir terrorist attack. He has also asked the APCO Infratech company to release the compensation without any delay. The officials of APCO Infratech company briefed the Lieutenant Governor on assistance being provided to the kin / family members. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Under SRE, Rs 6 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each martyred civilian and Rs.15 Lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech company.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to all the injured. The company will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance.

All PRW labour and third-party employees are covered under the workman compensation policy.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Government and APCO Infratech company will ensure every possible financial assistance to the next of kin and other support as required.

"Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Srinagar Lieutenant Governor Sinha said, "A painful incident occurred yesterday in Ganderbal. I think nobody will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens. I expect J & K Police to identify the perpetrators swiftly to do justice at the earliest. I express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families..."

A doctor, a designer and five construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Gagangir of Ganderbal district on Sunday.

The son of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, one of the seven people killed in the Gagangir terror attack, on Monday expressed sadness over his father's death and said that his father had wanted him to become a doctor, but his death has shattered his dream. He added that after his father's death, he had to take care of his family and urged the administration to help him achieve his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Speaking to ANI in Budgam Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar said, "My father Dr Shahnawaz Dar was an honest and respectable man in this area... My father wanted me to become a doctor but I wanted to become an IAS officer... My grandfather was a Police Inspector and he had faith in me that I would become an IAS officer. My father had resolved that he would do everything he could to make me an IAS officer. But after hearing yesterday's news, my dreams have been shattered. I have to take care of myself and my family as well... I urge the administration to help me achieve my dream," he added.