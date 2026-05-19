India, China reaffirm commitment to 'stable and predictable' bilateral ties

The Indian Embassy in China announced that Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami held an introductory meeting with the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Liu Jinsong, in Beijing, as both sides reviewed the state of bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy said that the discussions covered "bilateral relations, regional developments, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation under the Brics framework."

The two officials also emphasised continued diplomatic engagement between India and China, agreeing "to continue efforts to implement the vision of the leaders of the two countries towards a stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial relationship."

Earlier on May 15, Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, congratulated India over the "successful" Brics Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi from May 14 to 15. Feihong, who represented China in the absence of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said that the Brics countries engaged in constructive and in-depth discussions on various issues amidst the changing global landscape. He stated that China stands ready to work with all member countries to deepen solidarity and cooperation. "Congratulations to India on successfully hosting the Brics FMM. In the face of a complex global landscape, Brics countries engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues. The Chair's Statement and Outcome Document demonstrate broad consensus on international and regional issues, the future development of Brics, as well as reform of global governance and the multilateral system," Feihong said.

"As incoming Chair, China stands ready to work with all partners to deepen solidarity and cooperation, and looks forward to welcoming colleagues to China next year," the Ambassador said on 'X'. Earlier, on May 7, the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Lei. According to a post on X by the Embassy of India in Beijing, the ceremony took place in Beijing on Wednesday, formally marking the presentation of credentials by the Indian envoy to the Chinese foreign ministry official.