Partnership between dragon, elephant right choice for both nations: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday highlighted positive developments in India-China relations, mentioning that both nations have made positive strides in bilateral relations and achieved encouraging outcomes across various levels.

Addressing the bilateral ties, Wang Yi emphasised the need for a cooperative partnership between the dragon (China) and the elephant (India). “China believes that as the largest neighbors, both countries should be partners in each other's success,” he said, reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi.

Yi’s remarks came in connection with the breakthrough achieved last year between the two neighbours that ended the four-year-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh. He made these remarks during his annual press conference in Beijing as he replied to a question on how Beijing views the course of bilateral ties after the two countries ended the prolonged stalemate in the ties.

According to a media report, Wang attributed the positive strides in the relations between the neighbours to a successful meeting conducted between Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at Kazan in Russia. During which, “both Xi and Modi gave strategic guidance for the improvement of ties,” Yi said.

Disengagement at Ladakh

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after the two countries firmed up a pact for the withdrawal of their troops from the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh namely, Depsang and Demchok, to end over four years of freeze in ties.

Also Read

The standoff began in 2020 when the troops of both India and China engaged in a violent confrontation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which also resulted in fatalities on both sides. The standoff became the first event in almost 60 years when deaths were reported at the India-China border.

Following the disengagement at the Ladakh border, several meetings have taken place between the counterparts of both nations, including the one between Xi and Narendra Modi. Later, on December 18, 2025, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang held the 23rd Special Representative (SR) dialogue in Beijing.

What more did Wang say on India-China ties?

As India stressed the importance of peace at borders for the development of ties, Wang reiterated China’s stance and said the differences over the issues related to boundaries, should not affect the overall bilateral ties. He further said, “As two ancient civilisations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution to the boundary issue.”

There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undermine each other or undercut each other, he said, adding that both countries should work with each other rather than guard against each other. “China stands ready to work with India to sum up experience and forge a fast forward and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development,” he said.

[With input from agencies]