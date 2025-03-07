US Supreme Court rejects Tahawwur Rana's plea to halt extradition to India

The United States Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a request to halt the extradition of Tahawwur Rana , a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed over 170 lives.

Rana had filed an "Emergency Application For Stay" on his extradition, which had previously been approved.

In his appeal, he argued that facing trial in India would significantly reduce his chances of survival, citing various factors. His petition said, "If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead."

The 26/11 attacks suspect claimed that extradition to India could expose him to torture due to his identity as a Pakistani-origin Muslim. His extradition received approval last month from US President Donald Trump

During a joint press conference at the White House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump confirmed the decision and hinted at further extraditions. "We are giving a very violent man (Tahawwur Rana) back to India immediately. There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests. We work with India on crime, and we want to make things better for India," Trump said, emphasising the collaborative efforts between the two nations in tackling crime.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent, is accused in India of involvement in the Mumbai attacks, which resulted in over 174 deaths. He was previously convicted in the US for aiding the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

India has long sought his extradition. He is alleged to have assisted his associate David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, who held US citizenship through his American mother and Pakistani father. Headley was arrested by US authorities in October 2009.

Rana was reportedly aware of Headley's ties to LeT, the Pakistan-based terrorist group. He allegedly provided false credentials to Headley, facilitating his travel to India, where he conducted reconnaissance on potential targets for LeT's 2008 operation.

(With agency inputs)