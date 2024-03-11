Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India conducts first test of MIRV-equipped Agni-5 missile; PM hails DRDO

India conducts first test of MIRV-equipped Agni-5 missile; PM hails DRDO

Single Agni-5 missile will be able to carry multiple warheads and strike different targets thanks to MIRV technology

Agni-V missile during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2013, in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. Image credit: PIB
Bhaswar Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
India on Monday joined a select club of countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the first flight test of an Agni-5 ballistic missile carrying Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs). The PM congratulated scientists at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for the test, called 'Mission Divyastra'.

Breaking the news on the micro-blogging site X, PM Modi said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for 'Mission Divyastra', the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

 
A surface-to-surface, nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Agni-5 can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy. The Agni-5 uses a three-stage, solid-fuelled engine and is a component of India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence', which underpins New Delhi's commitment to 'No First Use'. Developed by the DRDO, the Agni-5's range puts it in the family of intercontinental ballistic missiles, and it is meant to primarily provide nuclear deterrence against China. According to agency reports, the MIRV system tested on Monday is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach their targets with the desired accuracy.

MIRV technology was originally developed in the early 1960s. Unlike a traditional missile, which carries only one warhead and can strike only one target, MIRV technology permits a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets. Each warhead is carried in a separate re-entry vehicle and can be programmed to hit a separate target. Missiles with MIRV technology can release these warheads at different speeds and in different directions.

According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia have deployed MIRV technology on their missiles to date. With Monday's test, India is set to join this club. Pakistan is also trying to develop MIRV technology.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

