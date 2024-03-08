AMCA: India scrambles as China builds up 200-strong stealth jet fleet

The AMCA has seen significant delays. In December of 2019, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the agency that oversees the Tejas and AMCA programmes, had told Business Standard that after eight years of design work, the stealth shaping of the AMCA had been completed. At the time, the AMCA's first flight was targeted for 2024-25. Five prototypes were to be built for a flight-testing programme that would have taken about four years. Series manufacturing of the AMCA was planned to start by 2028-29. However, even in March of 2022, the latest update was that the process for obtaining the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval for the AMCA's design and prototype development had only been initiated.







China's first fifth-generation fighter J-20A Mighty Dragon. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons



However, the F-22 hasn't been in production for some time now, and the US has shifted its attention to the F-35 Lightning II family of stealth fighters, which are meant to be more affordable. According to the US Government Accountability Office, as of September last year, the US was fielding about 450 F-35 aircraft. At present, there are about 180 operational F-22 airframes with the US Air Force.



American fifth-generation fighter F-22 Raptor. Image credit: Lockheed Martin

In February of 2023, the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) had said that China was outpacing the US in the production of stealth aircraft. In fact, China's inventory of the J-20A Mighty Dragon, China's first fifth-generation fighter, was slated to overtake that of the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor that same year. The F-22 was the first-ever fifth-generation fighter to enter service. According to IISS, by February last year, China already had over 150 J-20A fighters.However, the F-22 hasn't been in production for some time now, and the US has shifted its attention to the F-35 Lightning II family of stealth fighters, which are meant to be more affordable. According to the US Government Accountability Office, as of September last year, the US was fielding about 450 F-35 aircraft. At present, there are about 180 operational F-22 airframes with the US Air Force.

Given the tense state of India-China ties, an even more worrisome development is that by the end of 2023, aviation magazine Scramble reported that the 200th J-20A aircraft had already been built, and total production could be getting close to 250. This is an indication that China is ramping up production levels beyond previous estimates.

Meanwhile, a January 2023 assessment from the UK Ministry of Defense said that Russia had "almost certainly used" its Su-57 Felon fifth-generation fighter in its operations against Ukraine.

KAAN successfully completed its first flight. May it be good for our country!????????✈️ — Turkish Aerospace (@TUSAS_EN) February 21, 2024



Of concern to India would be the fact that in August last year, the Turkish government had announced that Pakistan could officially join the Turkish Aerospace KAAN aircraft programme.



Turkey's next-generation fighter TF KAAN. Image credit: Turkish Aerospace Industries



Of concern to India would be the fact that in August last year, the Turkish government had announced that Pakistan could officially join the Turkish Aerospace KAAN aircraft programme.

In July of 2022, the prototype of South Korea's KF-21 Boramae next-generation fighter jet conducted its first flight. Indonesia is a 20 per cent partner in the Boramae programme. The KF-21 Boramae is stealthier than previous fourth-generation jets. While it does not carry weapons in an internal bay like other fifth-generation stealth platforms, there is an option for internal bays to be introduced at a later date.

(With agency inputs)