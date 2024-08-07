India evacuates non-essential staff from Bangladesh, releases helpline nos

India evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in Bangladesh, following significant political unrest in the country, according to a report by Reuters. The unrest led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her subsequent departure from Bangladesh. Despite the evacuation, all Indian diplomats have remained in Bangladesh, and the missions are continuing to operate.

The situation in Bangladesh has been tense, with escalating protests primarily led by students against the government’s quota system for jobs. These protests have grown into broader anti-government demonstrations, culminating in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepping down on August 5. The protests have created a volatile environment, prompting India to take precautionary measures for its diplomatic staff. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bangladesh crisis: Evacuation details

All non-essential staff and their families have been evacuated, and the diplomatic missions remain functional. The High Commission in Dhaka, along with assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, continue to operate. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh reassured that their operations are ongoing and provided helpline numbers for Indian nationals residing in the country.

The embassy also released helpline numbers for Indians residing in Bangladesh as violence in the country escalated earlier this week.

The helpline numbers are:

- +8801958383679

- +8801958383680

- +8801937400591

Indian nationals in Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, stating that there are approximately 19,000 Indian nationals, including 9,000 students, in Bangladesh. The majority of these students had already returned to India in July. The Indian government remains in close contact with the Indian community in Bangladesh, ensuring their safety and providing necessary assistance.

Special charter flight

Amid the unrest, Air India and IndiGo operated special flights to bring more than 400 people to India from Dhaka amid the volatile situation. Air India flight evacuated 205 passengers, including six infants from Dhaka, landing in Delhi early today (August 7). The charter flight was arranged at short notice, overcoming infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport.

Bangladesh parliament dissolved

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after her resignation. The future of her stay in India remains uncertain. In a significant move, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament to pave the way for an interim administration. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of this interim government, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

India-Bangladesh relations

Despite the current political turmoil, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasised the strong ties between India and Bangladesh in his Parliament address on Tuesday. The Indian government is also closely monitoring the situation concerning minorities in Bangladesh, ensuring their protection during this period of instability.

(With agency inputs)

