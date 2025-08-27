What to know about India's rising oil imports from Russia amid US tariffs

By Alex Travelli

For months, Indian and American trade officials haggled over things like tariffs and import quotas, trying to work out an agreement both sides could live with. President Trump, intent on closing a $44 billion trade deficit with India, threatened to impose tariffs on Indian goods sent to America. Then, Trump brought Russia into it. He recently berated India for its purchases of Russian energy, posting on social media that the nation was “Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE.” For that, Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order that would essentially double the tariff rate on imports of Indian goods to 50 percent later this month, far higher than its Asian competitors.

Plenty of other people and organizations had made similar arguments about how India was abetting Russia in its war on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. But now Trump had made it part of the US-Indian trade talks. Along with dozens of other countries, India is facing the prospect of US tariffs starting on Thursday. The ones Trump announced on Wednesday would take effect in three weeks. Trump’s demand, which India calls outrageous and unwarranted, has dropped like a stink bomb in the two countries’ trade talks. Here’s what you need to know about the dispute. Isn’t Russia under sanctions? Moscow is under sanctions, primarily by the United States and the European Union. In an attempt to hurt Russia’s war effort, the West imposed a cap on the price Russia could charge for its oil.

But India did not sign on to that plan. After the sanctions were imposed and European and other markets shut their doors to Russia, seaborne exports to India from Russia started scaling up. On Tuesday, Russia pushed back against Trump’s threats against India. Russia believes it is “illegal” to try to “get other countries to cut trade ties with Russia,” Dmitri S. Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told Russian news agencies. China is another major buyer of Russian oil that did not join the sanctions effort. The country maintains particularly friendly relations with Russia, and trade between China and Russia is up two-thirds since Russia invaded Ukraine. Last year, their two-way trade exceeded $240 billion, with China sending everything from cars to drones.

Other than China, no country is buying more Russian oil these days than India. It shows no sign of stopping, either. On Tuesday, Lloyd’s List, the shipping industry’s main trade journal, reported that three oil tankers made delivery at Indian ports over the weekend — after Trump had threatened to impose a penalty. How much Russian oil does India buy? Much more than it did before the Russian president, Vladimir V Putin, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Shortly before the start of the war, crude oil from Russia accounted for 0.2 percent of how much India imports. By May 2023, Russia was selling India more than two million barrels of crude a day, or roughly 45 percent of its imports.

India has bought a nearly constant flow of Russian oil for the past two years. Prices fluctuated, with total sales worth more than $130 billion per year. Iraq and Saudi Arabia, traditionally India’s biggest suppliers, have been pushed to the side. In June 2023, an analysis of shipping data by The New York Times found that dozens of Russian tankers were arriving every month to Indian oil refineries. Why is India buying so much oil from Russia? Well, it’s cheaper since sanctions have narrowed potential demand and held down the price. Another reason: India is not a major producer of oil, and it is the world’s most populous nation and fastest-growing big economy. It needs a lot of oil.

India’s purchases of Russian oil have suited both sides. Russia is able to sell its crude oil, theoretically under a price cap the European Union had set at $60 a barrel, and India buys it at a discount. India’s oil companies have refined some for domestic consumption and exported the rest to Europe and elsewhere as diesel and other products. In addition to helping power India’s economy, cheap Russian oil has helped India establish a lucrative business exporting refined products to regions that need fresh energy supplies. One of India’s refineries, the Jamnagar site on the country’s west coast, is the largest in the world.