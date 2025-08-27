Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India issues fresh flood risk warnings to Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

India issues fresh flood risk warnings to Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

The alerts, routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs, were issued on "humanitarian grounds"

Tawi, Tawi River, River
The swollen Tawi river during the monsoon season, in Jammu (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has issued fresh alerts to Pakistan about the "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Wednesday.

The alerts, routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs, were issued on "humanitarian grounds", the sources said.

The first alert was issued on Monday.

"We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions," a source said.

The Tawi river originates in the Himalayas and passes through the Jammu division before joining the Chenab in Pakistan.

India suspended the routine exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan terrorists on April 22.

Despite the suspension, the fresh flood warnings were communicated to avoid the loss of life and property across the border, the sources said.

In Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas.

Jammu has also been pummelled by incessant rain, causing rivers to overflow.

With water levels rising dangerously, authorities were left with no choice but to open the sluice gates of key reservoirs, according to the sources.

Signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty has long governed the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India calls killing of journalists in Gaza 'shocking, deeply regrettable'

'Somebody not very happy': Fiji PM on PM Modi's resilience amid US tariffs

Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

Topics :India-Pakistan conflictPakistan India Pakistan relationsFloodsheavy rains

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story