Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a 'regional troublemaker'

China Taiwan
The MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) recorded 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around its territory on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded.

"23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan on Tuesday recorded 6 sorties by PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around its territory, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND).

It wrote on X, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day," and noted that UN Resolution 2758 makes no reference to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I will stop it if India-Pak conflict starts again: Trump repeats his claims

'Somebody not very happy': Fiji PM on PM Modi's resilience amid US tariffs

IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drillsMilitary weapon

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story