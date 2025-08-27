Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) recorded 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around its territory on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The MND said that it has monitored the situation and responded.

"23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan on Tuesday recorded 6 sorties by PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around its territory, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND). It wrote on X, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.