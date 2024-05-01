Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India flight tests missile-assisted torpedo release system off Odisha coast

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, a defence official said

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he added.

