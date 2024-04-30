Home / World News / Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah as ceasefire talks with Hamas continue

Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas' battalions there with or without a deal

Photo: X @ANI
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into a Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas' battalions there with or without a deal. Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire agreement meant to free hostages and bring some relief to the nearly 7-month-long war.

Netanyahu has vowed to achieve total victory in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas' last major stronghold.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael-PalestineHamas

