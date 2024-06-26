Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India hails Lanka's debt restructuring pact; reaffirms support to recovery

India hails Lanka's debt restructuring pact; reaffirms support to recovery

India is one of the co-chairs of the Official Creditors Committee (OCC) that was formed in April last year to finalise a plan for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt

Ministry of External Affairs
It said, "India will continue to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery including by promoting long-term investments in its key economic sectors." , Pic: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Wednesday welcomed Sri Lanka's debt restructuring agreement with a group of creditor nations and said it will continue to support the island nation's economic recovery, including by promoting long-term investments.

India is one of the co-chairs of the Official Creditors Committee (OCC) that was formed in April last year to finalise a plan for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Sri Lankan government said it has finalised a long-delayed debt restructuring agreement for USD 5.8 billion with its bilateral lenders, including India and China.

"After several rounds of engagements, the OCC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on debt restructuring on June 26," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said this milestone demonstrates the strong progress made by Sri Lanka in stabilising its economy and moving towards reform and growth.

"As one of the co-chairs of the OCC, along with France and Japan, India has been steadfast in its commitment to the stabilisation, recovery and growth of the Sri Lankan economy," it said.

"This was also demonstrated by India's unprecedented financial support of USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka. India was also the first creditor nation to convey financing assurances to IMF (International Monetary Fund) which paved the way for Sri Lanka to secure the IMF programme," the MEA said in a statement.

It said, "India will continue to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery including by promoting long-term investments in its key economic sectors."

Following the approval by the IMF for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF programme) for Sri Lanka on March 20 last year, the OCC was launched to hold talks among the island nation's bilateral creditors to finalise a plan for restructuring its debt.

Sri Lanka witnessed a severe economic crisis in 2022. The fall in its foreign exchange reserves prompted the country to default on foreign debt. India and many other countries extended help to Sri Lanka to deal with the situation.

Also Read

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

T20 World Cup Match 4 SL vs SA Playing 11: 4 spin-bowling options for Lanka

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

Sri Lanka debt restructuring makes slow progress even with 1.6% growth rate

Consistently pressed Delhi for updates on Indian inquiry: US on Pannun case

EAM meets Myanmar dy PM, flags concerns over impact of violence on border

India urges Italy to act against perpetrators in farm worker death case

Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' slogan: India's Israel-Palestine policy explained

3 terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K's Doda

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sri lankaDebt

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story