Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Three Indians abducted in Mali factory attack: What is known so far

Three Indians abducted in Mali factory attack: What is known so far

The Ministry of External Affairs in India condemned the 'deplorable act' after a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack in conflict-hit Kayes

Mali flag
Three Indians abducted in Mali factory attack, India urges swift action | Photo: Mali Flag by Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three Indian nationals were abducted during an attack on the Diamond Cement Factory in the western Malian city of Kayes on Tuesday. In response to this, India has urged the government of Mali to take urgent action and condemned the incident as a “deplorable act”.
 
Here’s what we know so far.
 

Attack in Mali, Indians abducted

The kidnapping took place on July 1 during a coordinated attack on the Diamond Cement Factory. Armed assailants stormed the premises and took three Indian workers hostage. While no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, the incident coincided with a series of deadly attacks across Mali, raising fears that the hostages may be caught in a broader insurgent campaign.
 

India’s response to abduction

A day after the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the abduction, urging Malian authorities to act “urgently and effectively” to locate the missing citizens and bring them home safely. “The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act and calls upon the Republic of Mali to act urgently and effectively to ensure the safe return of our nationals,” the MEA said in a statement.
 

Indian embassy urges caution

India’s embassy in Bamako is also working closely with local law enforcement and factory management. The Ministry of External Affairs also said contact has been established with the families of the three Indians, who are receiving ongoing support and updates from the mission. The Indian government has issued a safety advisory to its citizens in Mali, urging them to remain vigilant and maintain close contact with the embassy.
 

Background on Mali crisis

Mali, a landlocked country in the volatile Sahel region, has been battling armed insurgency for over a decade. Security vacuum in the country has allowed extremist groups tied to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State to expand their operations, often targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.
 
Following recent military coups, Mali expelled French forces and brought in Russian mercenaries for support; however, this has not helped stabilise the situation.
 

Militant attack on the same day

On the same day of the abduction of Indian workers, al-Qaeda-linked militants from Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for coordinated assaults on military positions in Mali’s western and central regions, the Associated Press reported. This also included Diboli, a town situated just across the border from Senegal. Till now, Senegal had largely escaped the extremist violence plaguing the Sahel.
 
“The border region to Senegal is a major gateway for trade and imports from Dakar ports to Mali that had been relatively stable for years,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. “This will also worry border communities in Senegal.”
 
Malian military spokesperson Col Majo Souleymane Dembélé confirmed that security forces had “neutralised” 80 attackers in response to the assaults. He did not provide information on casualties among the army or civilians.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ghana shows 'clear interest' in defence support from India: MEA secretary

PM Modi conferred Ghana's national honour, dedicates it to 1.4 bn Indians

India not just partner but co-traveller in Ghana's growth journey: PM Modi

India, US to finalise 10-year framework to boost defence ties: Pentagon

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

Topics :Mali attackMaliAbductionIndian AbductionMinistry of External AffairsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story