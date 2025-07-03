Three Indians abducted in Mali factory attack: What is known so far

Three Indian nationals were abducted during an attack on the Diamond Cement Factory in the western Malian city of Kayes on Tuesday. In response to this, India has urged the government of Mali to take urgent action and condemned the incident as a “deplorable act”.

Here’s what we know so far.

Attack in Mali, Indians abducted

The kidnapping took place on July 1 during a coordinated attack on the Diamond Cement Factory. Armed assailants stormed the premises and took three Indian workers hostage. While no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, the incident coincided with a series of deadly attacks across Mali, raising fears that the hostages may be caught in a broader insurgent campaign.

India’s response to abduction A day after the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the abduction, urging Malian authorities to act “urgently and effectively” to locate the missing citizens and bring them home safely. “The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act and calls upon the Republic of Mali to act urgently and effectively to ensure the safe return of our nationals,” the MEA said in a statement. Indian embassy urges caution India’s embassy in Bamako is also working closely with local law enforcement and factory management. The Ministry of External Affairs also said contact has been established with the families of the three Indians, who are receiving ongoing support and updates from the mission. The Indian government has issued a safety advisory to its citizens in Mali, urging them to remain vigilant and maintain close contact with the embassy.

Background on Mali crisis Mali, a landlocked country in the volatile Sahel region, has been battling armed insurgency for over a decade. Security vacuum in the country has allowed extremist groups tied to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State to expand their operations, often targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. Following recent military coups, Mali expelled French forces and brought in Russian mercenaries for support; however, this has not helped stabilise the situation. Militant attack on the same day On the same day of the abduction of Indian workers, al-Qaeda-linked militants from Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for coordinated assaults on military positions in Mali’s western and central regions, the Associated Press reported. This also included Diboli, a town situated just across the border from Senegal. Till now, Senegal had largely escaped the extremist violence plaguing the Sahel.