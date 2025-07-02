Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM
The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war. (Photo: PTI)
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed there will be no Hamas in postwar Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war. 

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran conflict couldn't change trajectory of global oil flows: S&P

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to bridge gaps to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may soon have social security agreement with UK under free trade pact

Pak social media handles unblocked in India months after Pahalgam attack

Hope US can complete major pending defence sales to India: Pete Hegseth

From Ghana to Brazil: Modi's 8-day tour targets minerals, Brics, diplomacy

Quad condemns Pahalgam attack, says perpetrators must be brought to justice

Topics :GazaIsrael Iran Conflictisrael

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story