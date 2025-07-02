India, US to finalise 10-year framework to boost defence ties: Pentagon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth have agreed to firm up a 10-year framework to further expand defence and strategic ties between India and the US.

The decision on the defence framework was mentioned in a Pentagon statement that was released on Wednesday, a day after Singh and US Defence Secretary Hegseth held a phone conversation.

"Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh agreed to sign the next 10-year US-India Defence Framework when they next meet this year," it said.

It said the two sides discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the imperative of close defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

"Secretary Hegseth emphasized the priority the United States places on India as its key defense partner in South Asia," the Pentagon said. It said the two leaders reviewed the "considerable progress" both countries have made toward achieving the defense goals set out in the February 2025 joint statement by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The two discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the imperative of close defense industrial cooperation between the two countries," the Pentagon readout said without providing further details. In the phone conversation on Tuesday, Singh urged Hegseth to expedite the delivery of GE F404 engines to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, people familiar with the matter said.