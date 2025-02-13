India offers multi-barrel rocket system Pinaka to France amid growing ties

Amid growing defence collaboration between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the French Army to take a closer look at the DRDO-developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher.

He emphasised that an acquisition of this system by France would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties. PM Modi concluded his three-day visit to France on Wednesday.

PM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron, in a joint statement, recalled the deep and longstanding defence cooperation between France and India as part of the Strategic Partnership and welcomed the continuation of the cooperation of air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.

"Both leaders commended progress in collaboration in construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation, and in particular the work carried out with a view to the integration of DRDO developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines. Both leaders welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on 15 January 2025. Both sides welcomed the ongoing discussions in missiles, helicopter engines and jet engines. They also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the relevant entities in the Safran group and their Indian counterparts," the statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi also invited the French Army to take a closer look at the Pinaka MBLR, emphasising that an acquisition of this system by France would be another milestone in Indo-French defence ties. In addition, President Macron welcomed the decision to include India as an observer to the Eurodrone MALE programme managed by OCCAR, which is another step forward in the growing strength of our partnership in defence equipment programmes," it added.

India's Defence Ministry has inked contracts with Economic Explosive Limited (EEL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) for the procurement of Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (DPICM) and High Explosive Pre Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets respectively for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at a total cost of Rs 10,147 crore. In addition, a contract for upgrades in SHAKTI Software has also been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on February 6.

ADM Type-1 of Pinaka MLRS has a specialised warhead to deliver a quantum of sub-munitions over a larger area targeting mechanised forces, vehicles and personnel, thereby denying specific areas to the enemy. HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets are advance version of inservice HEPF rockets which have enhanced range to strike deep into enemy territory with precision and lethality.