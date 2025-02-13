Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi arrives in Washington DC to rousing welcome by Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday for his bilateral meeting after last month's inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American diaspora when he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House.

As he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House, where he will be staying he was accorded a rousing welcome by members of the Indian-American diaspora.

Braving freezing temperatures and rain, the community members gathered at Blair House and welcomed him with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and Modi Modi' as they waved the Indian and American flags.

A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them, Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month.

Within less than a month of the start of Trump's second term in the White House, he has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening after a visit to France where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi and Trump will hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday.

Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet, Modi said on X.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

