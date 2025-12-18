India, Oman deepen maritime security ties; review BIT, local currency trade

Apart from signing a free-trade agreement, India and Oman on Thursday discussed exploring mechanisms to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies, and reviewed the progress in the negotiations on their Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

The two sides signed seven agreements, which included adopting a ‘joint vision document on maritime cooperation’ that reflected their shared commitment to regional maritime security, a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Oman, stated. Oman was the final-leg of the PM’s three-nation foreign visit. He also visited Jordan and Ethiopia.

The PM landed in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Wednesday. He discussed bilateral relations with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, on Thursday. Their discussion spanned bilateral ties in trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education, energy, space, agriculture, culture and people-to -people ties.

The two delegations said, given its “past successful track record”, the Oman-India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF) held “strong potential to promote and facilitate investments”. The two sides said there is immense potential to promote trade in textiles, automobiles, chemicals, equipment, and fertilisers. Both sides discussed ways to further enhance their bilateral partnership in the energy sector, including collaboration in Indian as well as global exploration and production (E&P) opportunities, new and renewable energy cooperation in the areas of green ammonia, and green hydrogen. The two sides noted the deepening cooperation in the defence sector, and health care. An agreement on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors was also signed.