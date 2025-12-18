Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 40 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around nation

Taiwan detects 40 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around nation

As per the MND, of the 40, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ

China-Taiwan
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 40 sorties of Chinese military aircraft.
ANI Asia
Dec 18 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 40 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the 40, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "40 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 out of 40 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft as of 8:30am (local time). Of the 23, 14 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

The MND said, "Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0830hr today. 14 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan had also detected seven Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The PLA Navy's Fujian aircraft carrier (CV-18) transited the Taiwan Strait yesterday. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, the US Senate has passed the Porcupine Act to speed up US defence sales and make it easier for American allies to transfer military equipment to Taiwan, reported Focus Taiwan.

The bill, formally called the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments Act, was cleared by the Senate by unanimous consent last week. The US House of Representatives will now take it up. If approved in identical form, it will be sent to the president for signature before becoming law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

