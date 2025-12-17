Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Ethiopia natural partners in regional peace, connectivity: PM Modi

India, Ethiopia natural partners in regional peace, connectivity: PM Modi

PM Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament

Modi, Narendra Modi, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Abiy Ahmed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during a meeting at the National Palace, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Addis Ababa
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India and Ethiopia are "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in his address to the Ethiopian Parliament.

Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

This was the 18th parliament in the world that Prime Minister Modi has addressed.

"Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity," the prime minister said.

As developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other, he said.

Modi added that the two countries also share warmth in climate and in spirit.

At the conclusion of his speech, he got a standing ovation from the members of the Parliament.

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation visit. He arrived here on Tuesday from Jordan and will depart for Oman from here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Army receives final batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters

Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli PM on deepening ties in mutiple sectors

Udhampur encounter: Operation continues to track holed-up terrorists in J&K

Pak's 'unique way' of respecting people's will is jailing PM: India at UNSC

India slams Pakistan, calls it 'global epicentre of terror' at UNSC

Topics :Narendra ModiEthiopiaExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story