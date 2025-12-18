India, Oman sign CEPA to deepen trade ties and boost market access

After two years of negotiations, India and Oman signed a trade agreement on Thursday to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties, while expanding New Delhi’s strategic footprint in the Gulf region.

The trade agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Omani counterpart Qais Mohammed Al Yousef in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat.

Under the trade deal, Oman has offered India zero-duty market access on 98 per cent of its tariff lines, covering over 99 per cent of India’s exports to Oman.

“Today, we are taking a historic step forward in India-Oman relations, whose positive impact will be felt for decades to come. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will energise our ties in the 21st century. It will give new momentum to trade, investment and open new opportunities across different sectors. The youth of both nations will greatly benefit,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X. Under the deal, Indian exports worth $3.64 billion, currently facing 5 per cent import duty in Oman, will move to zero per cent duty, according to Department of Commerce calculations. It is set to benefit all major labour-intensive sectors that receive full tariff elimination. They include sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles. During FY25, India exported goods worth $4.06 billion to the West Asian nation.

On the other hand, India has offered tariff liberalisation on 77.79 per cent of its total tariff lines, which covers nearly 95 per cent of India’s imports from Oman by value. Shipments worth $6.55 billion from Oman entered India during FY25. For products of export interest to Oman and which are sensitive to India, the offer includes a tariff-rate quota (TRQ)-based tariff liberalisation. For instance, a cap has been imposed on food items such as dates. Similarly, in the case of polyethylene and polypropylene — intermediates used to manufacture plastics, medical devices, electronics and automobile components — India has agreed to a TRQ, along with phased tariff reduction.

“To safeguard its interest, sensitive products have been kept in the exclusion category by India without offering any concessions, especially agricultural products, including dairy, tea, coffee, rubber, and tobacco products; gold and silver bullion, jewellery; other labour-intensive products such as footwear, sports goods; and scrap of many base metals,” the commerce department said in a statement. Government officials said the deal will come into effect within the next three months, with the completion of customs and procedural-related formalities in the two countries. In the case of trade in services, Oman has undertaken broad market access commitments across 127 sub-sectors across legal, accounting, taxation, architectural, engineering, integrated engineering, urban planning and landscape architecture; medical, nursing and midwifery services, audio-visual services, tourism and travel-related services, among others. India will also get expanded entry and stay rights for intra-corporate transferees (ICT), business visitors, independent professionals.

The ICT cap has been raised from 20 per cent to 50 per cent, which will enable companies to deploy a larger share of managerial, executive and specialist staff, exceeding its commitments in trade deals with other countries. The formal commencement of the India-Oman FTA negotiations started in November 2023. The negotiations on the text of most of the chapters were concluded by India and Oman by January, and the idea was to sign the agreement post Lok Sabha elections in India in June 2024. However, fresh demand from Oman for a revised offer and greater market access for items such as polyethylene and polypropylene, and India’s reservations regarding the Omanisation policy that aims to replace foreign workers, delayed the finalisation of the deal by more than a year.

Oman has also been India’s strategic partner, with their mutual trade links going back 5,000 years. However, the size of trade with the West Asian nation is small. It is India’s 28th largest export partner, but the third largest export destination among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, whose other members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is India’s second such agreement with a GCC nation; it had earlier signed a CEPA with the UAE in 2022. “The India-Oman CEPA strengthens the historical strong ties of India with Oman and signifies an ambitious and balanced economic framework that significantly enhances opportunities for Indian exporters and professionals. It unlocks nearly universal duty-free access for Indian goods in the Omani market, expands services commitments across key high-growth sectors, and ensures greater mobility for Indian professionals. The agreement reinforces India’s commitment to inclusive growth benefiting farmers, artisans, workers, MSMEs while safeguarding core national interests,” Goyal said.