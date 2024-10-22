Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India, Pak renew pact on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for next 5 yrs: MEA

India, Pak renew pact on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for next 5 yrs: MEA



Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday.

In view of the continued requests of the pilgrims regarding the removal of $ 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years," the MEA said.

The agreement, signed on October 24, 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

"Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the Corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also posted on X about the announcement.

Jaishankar in his post on X also shared a link to this statement.

"India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years. PM @narendramodi's government will continue to facilitate our Sikh community's access to their holy sites," he wrote on the social media platform.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

