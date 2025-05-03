Pakistan violates ceasefire for 9th consecutive night; India responds

Pakistani forces have continued unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) for the ninth consecutive night, targeting the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian military responded in a "calibrated and proportionate manner," according to a report by India Today.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism The renewed hostilities come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In response to repeated violations, India issued a stern warning to Pakistan three days ago. On Tuesday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries held a hotline conversation to discuss the situation and address Pakistan's continued cross-border firing.

The current wave of ceasefire breaches began on the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty as a direct response to the Pahalgam attack. Since then, Pakistani troops have engaged in sustained firing across several locations along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley.

In a series of retaliatory measures, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian carriers, suspended bilateral trade, and shut down the Wagah border crossing. It has also issued a stark warning, stating that any Indian attempt to divert water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be "treated as an act of war."

The two nations had reaffirmed a ceasefire agreement in February 2021, pledging to uphold all previous understandings related to the LoC and other sectors. That pact was seen as a step toward de-escalation. However, the recent violence signals a troubling departure from that commitment.

Also Read

India shares a 3,323-kilometer border with Pakistan, spanning the International Border from Gujarat to Jammu, the LoC stretching through Jammu to parts of Leh, and the Actual Ground Position Line in the Siachen Glacier.

Security agencies are closely monitoring the situation as cross-border tensions continue to mount.