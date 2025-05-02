Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism

'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism

His remarks came shortly after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also admitted that the country had supported terror groups in the past

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan has suffered due to its past links with terrorist groups, but the country has now learnt from its mistakes and taken steps to fix them.
 
In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, Bilawal said, “It is not a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem.”
 
 
  His remarks came shortly after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also admitted that the country had supported terror groups in the past. Asif said this in a separate interview with Hakim, where he stated, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that...”

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Give martyr status to Pahalgam terror attack victims: Rahul to PM

United Nations Security Council

India briefs UNSC's non-permanent members on Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistani

786 Pakistanis left India through Attari-Wagah border since Pahalgam attack

US senate, White house, United states

Trump admin plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror organisations

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

 
Bilawal echoed this sentiment, saying, “As far as Pakistan’s history is concerned, it is history and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history.”
 
Speaking at a rally in Mirpur Khas the same day, Bilawal also touched on the country’s tense relations with India. He said, Pakistan wanted peace but would not stay silent if provoked.
 
“Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don't beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening,” he said to supporters.
 
India’s concerns on terror funding by Pak
 
For decades, India has been strongly criticising Pakistan at the United Nations and other platforms for its terror funding programmes.  
 
India also recently slammed Pakistan after Asif openly admitted the country’s past involvement in supporting and funding terrorist groups. 
 
“The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting to and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terror organisations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” said Ambassador Yojna Pate, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.
 
She described India as a “victim of cross-border terrorism”, pointing to Pakistan’s role in creating regional instability. The sharp comment comes amid rising tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

More From This Section

IMF reports on Pakistan

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu's criticism of Iran's nuclear programme muted with Trump in power

Ashley Buchanan, former CEO of Kohl's

Kohl's CEO fired over secret business deal tied to romantic partner

Marco Rubio

Rubio takes on 2 key security roles after embracing Trump's vision

Shein

As Trump closes China shipping loophole, prices to rise for US consumers

Topics : Terrorsim Pakistan government indian government Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports Bilawal Bhutto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon