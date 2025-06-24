Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi voiced concern to the Board of Governors over the ongoing conflict, highlighting recent attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and the risks to nuclear safety and regional stability

Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian envoy at IAEA
Indian envoy emphasised the need for caution, urging the IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on radiation levels | Image: X/@IndiainAustria
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu S Kumaran, delivered India's statement at the special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, expressing deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, particularly the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.

Further, the envoy "expressed India's readiness to extend all possible support."

Indian Embassy in Vienna shared the ambassador's statement on X and wrote, "Expressed India's deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran."

"Ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment," he added.

He emphasised the need for caution, urging the IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on radiation levels.

"Urged IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on the radiation levels. Reiterated call to all concerned for exercising utmost restraint so that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are not adversely impacted," he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has expressed concern in his introductory statement to the board of governors over the ongoing conflict involving Iran's nuclear sites coming under attack. "We are meeting today in the midst of a serious conflict, involving three IAEA Member States, during which Iran's nuclear sites are coming under attack," the Director General stated.

The Director General warned that the conflict risks collapsing the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. "The weight of this conflict risks collapsing the global nuclear non-proliferation regime," he said. "But there is still a path for diplomacy. We must take it, otherwise violence and destruction could reach unimaginable levels and the global non-proliferation regime that has underpinned international security for more than half a century could crumble and fall."

The Director General emphasised the need for peace in the region, particularly in Iran, Israel, and the Middle East. "Iran, Israel, and the Middle East need peace," he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :International Energy AgencyIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIran nuclear agreementMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

