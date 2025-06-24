India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu S Kumaran, delivered India's statement at the special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, expressing deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, particularly the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.

Further, the envoy "expressed India's readiness to extend all possible support."

Indian Embassy in Vienna shared the ambassador's statement on X and wrote, "Expressed India's deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran."

"Ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment," he added.

He emphasised the need for caution, urging the IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on radiation levels. "Urged IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on the radiation levels. Reiterated call to all concerned for exercising utmost restraint so that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are not adversely impacted," he added. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has expressed concern in his introductory statement to the board of governors over the ongoing conflict involving Iran's nuclear sites coming under attack. "We are meeting today in the midst of a serious conflict, involving three IAEA Member States, during which Iran's nuclear sites are coming under attack," the Director General stated.