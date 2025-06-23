NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for overall regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties including by fostering greater people to people engagement.