Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

Pakistan authorities on Monday announced to extend the airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month.
The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people.
Later, it was extended for another month on May 23, when ties had deteriorated due to the four day conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.
According to a NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority, the ban has been extended from June 23 to July 23.
Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights, it said.
India's strikes as part of Operation Sindoor triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with the cessation of on-ground hostilities after an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. However, the bilateral ties have not yet improved even when the ceasefire has been holding on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
