Putin meets Iranian Foreign Minister in Moscow, condemns US strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin on Monday, a day after the United States conducted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites. During the meeting, Putin described the US military action as “unjustified” and reiterated Moscow’s support for Tehran.

“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; it has no basis or justification,” Putin said. “For our part, we are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.”

He stressed the longstanding bilateral relationship between Russia and Iran and called for continued dialogue. "I am very glad that you (Araghchi) are in Moscow today. This will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation," Putin added.

Araghchi thanked Russia for standing by Iran and for its condemnation of the actions by the United States and Israel. "These aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defence is legitimate," he said. He also delivered greetings from Iran's supreme leader and president and praised Russia's continued role in Iran's peaceful nuclear development. "In the sphere of Iran's nuclear programme, Russia has always been a partner for us. It built the Bushehr nuclear power plant," Araghchi noted.

The recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly ordered by US President Donald Trump, have further heightened tensions in West Asia. The targeted attacks have drawn international concern, including from Moscow, which had warned beforehand that military action could destabilise the region. When asked what support Russia might extend to Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would depend on Tehran's needs. He noted that Moscow's offer to mediate was, in itself, a form of support. Peskov also expressed alarm over the broader implications of the strikes. "An increase in the number of participants in this conflict is happening – or rather, has happened. A new spiral of escalation of tension in the region," he said. "And, of course, we condemn this and express regret in this regard, deep regret."