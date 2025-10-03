Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects these 'false and baseless allegations'

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal
"The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," Randhir Jaiswal said. (@MEAIndia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday trashed as "false and baseless" a senior Bangladeshi official's claim of its involvement in violent clashes in Bangladesh.

Following the clashes at Khagrachhari district in Chittagong Hill Tracts in southwestern Bangladesh last week, de-facto home minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury alleged that the unrest was being fuelled by India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects these "false and baseless allegations".

"The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," he said.

"It would do well to introspect and conduct serious investigations into the action of local extremists committing violence, arson and land grab against the minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on Chowdhury's remarks during a weekly media briefing.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The violence in Khagrachhari district erupted after the alleged rape of a girl last week.

Three tribal men were reportedly shot dead and dozens were injured in clashes last Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin orders his govt to address India's trade imbalance concerns

IAF chief says 2047 roadmap ready, manned jets still vital amid drone push

India, Brazil discuss trade, critical minerals ahead of Lula's visit

Pakistan must be held accountable: India slams attacks on civilians in PoK

F-16, JF-17 among 5 Pakistani fighter jets hit in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Topics :IndiaBangladeshClashesProtest

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story