F-16, JF-17 among 5 Pakistani fighter jets hit in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Singh said the IAF targeted several Pakistani airbases, hitting radars, command centres, runways, hangars and even a surface-to-air missile system.

“As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned... we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations... Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged," the IAF chief said.

He added, "...We have signs of one C-130 class of aircraft and at least four to five fighter aircraft, most likely F-16, because that place happened to be F-16 with whatever was under maintenance at that time."

The IAF chief said that one SAM system was also destroyed. "We have clear evidence of one long-range strike, which I talked about more than 300 km, which happened to be either an AEW & C or a significant aircraft, along with five high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF 17 class, this is what our system tells us,” he said.

Advanced SAMs prevented enemy action