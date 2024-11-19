India releases second tranche of $2.5 mn to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees

India has released the second tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), fullfilling its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25, Representative Office of India to Palestine said on Monday.

Over the years, in its endeavour to support the Palestinian refugees and their welfare, India has provided financial support to the tune of $40 million for the UN Agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees, the release said.

In addition to financial assistance, India continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medicines to UNRWA to assist the Agency in meeting its responsibilities towards the welfare of Palestinian refugees, it added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Friday extended his felicitations to the government and people of State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day.

He said India is committed to developmental partnership and long-standing friendship with Palestine.

"Warm felicitation to the Government and people of State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day. Committed to deepening our developmental partnership and long-standing friendship," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The post said India supplied 30 tons of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine in October this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas in September this year on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York.

Prime Minister had expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region and reaffirmed India's unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance.