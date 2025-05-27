India looks to revive '71 war airbase as China builds near 'chicken's neck'

India is reportedly accelerating the revival of a long-defunct airfield in Tripura in a calibrated response to reports that China is aiding the development of a World War II-era airbase in Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat district, less than 20 kilometres from the Indian border.

Senior officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Kailashahar Airport in Tripura’s Unakoti district on May 26 to assess infrastructure, land availability and visibility conditions, as reported by PTI. The site visit marked the first concrete step in restarting operations at the airfield, which has remained non-operational for over three decades.

Why is Kailashahar back in focus?

The renewed interest in Kailashahar comes amid growing unease in New Delhi over the potential strategic implications of the Chinese-backed upgrade of Lalmonirhat airbase in northern Bangladesh. The site lies in close proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow, 22-kilometre stretch of land that connects mainland India to its northeastern states. Often referred to as the "chicken’s neck," the corridor is widely recognised as a critical vulnerability in India’s territorial integrity.

Close proximity of Lalmonirhat airfield to Indian border

The Lalmonirhat airfield, once used during World War II, is reportedly being developed with Chinese support. While few details are publicly available, India is viewing the project as part of a broader pattern of deepening China-Bangladesh defence ties.

In contrast, India’s revival of Kailashahar airport carries both historical significance and strategic weight. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the airport served as a launchpad for the Indian Air Force and the fledgling Bangladeshi resistance. It was from this airfield that the first missions of 'Kilo Flight', the nucleus of what would later become the Bangladesh Air Force, were launched, using civilian aircraft retrofitted for combat and reconnaissance missions.

Tripura currently relies on a single major airport at Agartala. Recommissioning Kailashahar Airport will not only strengthen regional connectivity but also enhance logistical preparedness in a sensitive frontier region. It can serve as a dual-purpose initiative, boosting civilian air travel while enabling quicker mobilisation of resources, if required.

India has so far refrained from making any official comment on China’s reported involvement in the Lalmonirhat airbase.